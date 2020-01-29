|
|
Wanda Kelley
Marion - Wanda Faye Kelley born on May 8, 1940 passed away January 28, 2020. She was born in Pedro, Ohio to Cecil James and Mary Ellen Hush. Wanda loved her family. She loved family get togethers and her favorite holiday was Christmas. She loved having cookouts in the summer. Her favorite past time was watching John Wayne cowboy movies and listening to music. She is survived by six of her children. Howard (Cheryl) Hush, Portia Jaggers, Pat Combs, Judith (Prospero) Perez, Carl (Lisa) Blevins, and Cecil Blevins. She has 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. Proceeded in death by her parents and one daughter, Wanda Jean Pickens. Calling hours will be observed at Edwards Funeral Service on Monday February 3, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 11 am. Burial to follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020