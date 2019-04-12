Warren C. Hoy



MARION - Warren C. Hoy, age 81 of Marion, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.



He was born October 11, 1937 in Jackson, Michigan, the son of the late Carl Elsworth and Ramona Juanita (Welch) Hoy.



Warren retired, after 23 years of service, from signal delivery.



He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Ann Coleman, on December 3, 1990. Warren was involved in many associations over the years including: Pleasant, Prospect, and Green Camp Senior Centers, Teamsters Local #40 Retirees, Palace Theater, Huber Memorial Association and the former St. Paul Episcopal Church.



He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth A. "Libby" Hoy; daughters: Lorri (Chris) Coder and Linnea (Scott) Farley; grandchildren: Benjamin Potter, Caitlin Ralph, Ross Farley, Courtney Nutter, Alexandria Simon; 8 great grandchildren; siblings: Ted (Carolyn) Hoy, Don Hoy, and Sheryl Taylor.



Warren is preceded in death by his daughter, Lee Ann Nutter.



If so desired, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or American Diabetes Foundation, c/o Snyder Funeral Home, 360 East Center St., Marion, Ohio 43302.



