Warren DeVere Heth
Mansfield - 1932 - 2019
Warren DeVere Heth, age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 27, 2019 from natural causes. He was born July 2, 1932 in LaRue, Ohio to the late Willard and Bernice (Baker) Heth. He married Marilyn (Riddle) Heth on October 7, 1950 and they shared 63 years together before her passing in October 2013.
Warren was a member of Fair Park Baptist Church and was a proud graduate of Harding High School class of 1950. He retired as captain of the Marion Fire Department after 27 years of service. In retirement, he and Marilyn enjoyed many happy years wintering in Port Aransas, TX.
He loved to hunt and fish and was a volunteer at the Memorial Golf Tournament in Columbus. He was a member of Prospect Masonic Lodge and was known by his kids and grandkids as "the man who could fix anything."
Those left to cherish his memory are sons Karl (Laurie) Heth of Urbandale, Iowa, Andy Heth of Lexington, Ohio, and Kurt (Beth) Heth of Jacksonville, Florida as well as daughter-in-law Rhonda Heth of Enon, Ohio.
He also leaves a brother Lynn (Lawana) Heth of Midlothian, Texas, ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Besides his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his son Mike Heth and an infant son, Warren.
At his wish, no funeral service is planned. His body has been cremated.
The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the staff of Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital and to the Ohio Health Hospice services staff for the incredible care received while Warren was a patient there.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fair Park Baptist church in Marion, Ohio.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 1, 2019