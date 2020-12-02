Wayne F. ChamperMarion - Wayne Frederick Champer, age 88, of Marion, Ohio passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Ashley Manor Assisted Living Facility in Ashley, Ohio. Wayne was born in Gallipolis, Ohio, on August 24, 1932 to the late Walter and Gertrude Champer. Wayne was a proud veteran of the Korean War in the United States Army Air Corps and was one of the first to enlist in the United States Air Force after its creation in 1947. Wayne worked on the railroad during 25 years of service to Conrail. In Wayne's free time, he enjoyed golfing but was also an amazing bowler. If he was not on the golf course or at the bowling alley, he was spending time with his family.Wayne is survived by sons Brian Wayne Champer, Jeffery Keith Champer, and Michael John (Michel) Champer; daughter Linda (Milton) Johnson; brother Ray Champer; sister Beverly Aben 16 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, wife Wilma Mae (Thacker), son Douglas Ray Champer, daughter Kathy Jo Williams, as well as two life long friends, Jan and Wayne Hoffman.Family and friends may call from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 with the funeral service officiated by Pastor Josh Freshour, taking place immediately following the calling hours at 1:00pm. There will be a procession following the service to the Marion Cemetery with a brief graveside service. Family and friends are reminded that masks will be required while in the funeral home and will have a limit of 25 people at a time in the facility. For livestream information, please reach out to the family. The Boyd-Born funeral home is honored to assist the family of Wayne Champer in their time of need.There will be a small gathering at the American Legion Post 162 on Bellefontaine Ave Marion, OH. following the committal service at the graveside.