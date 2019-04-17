Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Marion - Wayne N. "Gus" Smith age 73 of Marion, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

He was born April 23, 1945 in Marion, Ohio to the late Blaine N. and Betty R. (Ruff) Smith.

Gus graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1963 and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was retired at Whirlpool Corporation for 30 years, was a member of Fly Wheels Car Club, Good Guys Car Club, American Legion Post #584 and was a Cubs and Browns Fan.

On April 23, 1985 he married Dianna G. (James) Smith.

But his true passion was cars, he was a member and worked as Race Master for The National Hot Rod Association and Safety Safari for 30 years. Knowing everyone from the ESPN Crew and all the drivers. After he retired his love of cars carried over to working with his brother's at Smith Brothers in Marion where he where he built and restored classic and custom cars.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Dianna Smith of Marion, two sons, Greg (Lynn) Smith of Toledo, OH., Patrick Kepler of New Bloomington, OH., his daughter, Shannon (Jamie) Ginn of Caledonia, OH., six grandchildren, Bobby Ray Dunn, Caleb Dunn, Kellie Barr, Derick Brown, Justin Kepler, Chase Kepler, two great grandchildren, Bobby Ray Dunn IV and Elijah Kepler, three brothers, Rodney Smith of Marion, OH., Ross (Kathy) Smith of Marion, OH., Leo Smith of Delaware, OH., his sister, Coke (David) Roszman of Marion, OH., brother-in -law, Tom (Alice) James of Richwood, OH., sister-in-law's, Beverly James of Richwood, OH., Jeanie James of Marion, OH., and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sister-in-law's, Bobbette Smith and Patricia Smith and two brother-in-law's, Mike James and Herbie James.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1 - 3 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 3 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made Aaron James Memorial Scholarship Fund through Marion Community Foundation. In lieu of flowers the family asks to send balloons for a release after the service. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 17, 2019
