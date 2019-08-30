Services
Edwards Funeral Service-Hughes Allen Chapel
318 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Marion, OH 43302
(740) 387-1188
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Service-Hughes Allen Chapel
318 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Marion, OH 43302
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendell Malone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendell Malone Jr.


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendell Malone Jr. Obituary
Wendell Malone Jr.

Marion - Wendell W. Malone Jr., born on March 21, 1949 to Wendell W. Malone Sr., and Viola (Large) Potts. He attended Harding High School Class of 1968 and is a graduate of The Ohio State University. Wendell was an avid carpenter and builder, he also enjoyed fishing in his free time, gaming and playing poker with his family. He is survived by: his wife Elizabeth (Jaggers) Malone, married on February 07, 1998; mother; Viola (Large) Potts; daughters Heather (Malone) Hurley of Marion, Judith (Bryan) Patterson of Cosby, TN; sons Patrick (Tammie) Malone, Randy (Kim) Brammer, Skip (Sabrina) Brammer all of Marion, Bryan (Teresa) Malone of Columbus, son-in-law Ricky (Krista) Hurley; brother Brent (Karen) Nelson of Rutledge, TN; sisters Bunny Brammer of Marion, Kate (Bobb) Orians of Mt. Gilead; mother-in-law Judith (Thomas) Troyer; 24 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and Jeanie Malone mother of his children, also many cousins, nieces and nephews. Wendell was preceded in death by his father Wendell W. Malone Sr., father-in-law Gordon Jaggers, niece Michelle Blair, nephew Andy Blair, son Michael Malone and brother Jerry Malone. Family would like to give a special thanks to Capital City Hospice. Public Visitation will be held on Sunday September 01, 2019 at Edwards Funeral Service 318 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, OH 43302 from 4-8 PM. Service will follow the next day starting at 11 AM.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now