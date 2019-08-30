|
Wendell Malone Jr.
Marion - Wendell W. Malone Jr., born on March 21, 1949 to Wendell W. Malone Sr., and Viola (Large) Potts. He attended Harding High School Class of 1968 and is a graduate of The Ohio State University. Wendell was an avid carpenter and builder, he also enjoyed fishing in his free time, gaming and playing poker with his family. He is survived by: his wife Elizabeth (Jaggers) Malone, married on February 07, 1998; mother; Viola (Large) Potts; daughters Heather (Malone) Hurley of Marion, Judith (Bryan) Patterson of Cosby, TN; sons Patrick (Tammie) Malone, Randy (Kim) Brammer, Skip (Sabrina) Brammer all of Marion, Bryan (Teresa) Malone of Columbus, son-in-law Ricky (Krista) Hurley; brother Brent (Karen) Nelson of Rutledge, TN; sisters Bunny Brammer of Marion, Kate (Bobb) Orians of Mt. Gilead; mother-in-law Judith (Thomas) Troyer; 24 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and Jeanie Malone mother of his children, also many cousins, nieces and nephews. Wendell was preceded in death by his father Wendell W. Malone Sr., father-in-law Gordon Jaggers, niece Michelle Blair, nephew Andy Blair, son Michael Malone and brother Jerry Malone. Family would like to give a special thanks to Capital City Hospice. Public Visitation will be held on Sunday September 01, 2019 at Edwards Funeral Service 318 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, OH 43302 from 4-8 PM. Service will follow the next day starting at 11 AM.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 30, 2019