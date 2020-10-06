1/1
Whitney L. (Dowler) Snyder
Whitney L. (Dowler) Snyder

Marion - Whitney L. (Dowler) Snyder age 27 of Marion, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

She was born September 12, 1993 in Marion, Ohio to Phillip and Sheryl (Brooker) Dowler.

Whitney was associated with Espyville Community Baptist Church, she was employed for the past two and a half years at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus of Delaware. She loved her job and taking care of the patients there, but her true love was taking care of her children, her children were her life.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her children, Grayson, Harmony and Liam, her parents Phillip & Sheryl Dowler, her siblings, Benjamin (Crystal) Stephens, Jude Dowler, Emily (Quinton) Beltz, special friend, Josh Shepler and her work family at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus.

Whitney was preceded in death by her brother, Joel Isaiah Dowler, grandparents, Carl & Nancy Brooker, Robert & Mildred Dowler, great grandparents, Dean & Lucille Dowler and Harvey & Dorothy Redmon and her uncle, Dennis Brooker.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 1 - 8 PM at Dry Lane Construction, 376 Dry Lane Rd. South, Larue, Ohio. Funeral Services for Whitney will be Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1 PM at Dry Lane Construction with Pastor Jeff Webb officiating. For the safety and to help stop the spread of Covid-19 masks are required to be worn for visitation and the funeral. Burial will be at Agosta Cemetery in New Bloomington, Ohio. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family during this difficult time.






Published in Marion Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
You're all in our thoughts and prayers Sending Hugs and much love to you all
Regina Layne
Friend
