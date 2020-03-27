Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Wilda M. Weaver


1922 - 2020
Wilda M. Weaver Obituary
Wilda M. Weaver

Meeker - Wilda Mae Weaver, age 98 of Marion, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at DeWolfe House. On January 19, 1922, she was born to the late Vernon Arthur and Mariam M. (Criswell) Hecker in Marion, and on May 29, 1939, she married her late husband Everett L. Weaver.

Wilda worked for 20 years as a manager of the Meeker cafeteria for the Ridgedale School District. She was a member of the Moose Lodge.

She is survived by her sons Larry L. (Carol) Weaver of LaRue and Gary L. (Diane) Weaver of Marion; her grandchildren Jan McFarland, Brad Weaver, Rod Weaver, and Lorie (Trey) Dutton; and her great-grandchildren Issac Weaver, Ayden Weaver, Peyton Weaver, Morgan Dutton, and Kaliana McFarland.

She was preceded in death by her husband Everett L. Weaver; her parents Vernon and Mariam Hecker; her daughter Linda Lou Weaver; her brother Bob Hecker; and her sisters Dortha Boblenz, Martha Johnson, Mary Runyan, Twila Hecker, and Roma Detwiler.

A private family graveside service will be held.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
