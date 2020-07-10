Wilford Leon "Sonny" Smith
Marion - Wilford Leon "Sonny" Smith, age 76, of Marion, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home.
Wilford was born in Richlands, Virginia to the late Willie Lester and Mary Lucille Frost. Willie was killed during World War II and his mother remarried Arvin Ralph Smith who adopted Wilford and raised him as a son giving him the nickname of Sonny, because of his bright white hair.
Sonny moved with his family to Marion in the 1950's and attended Harding High School. One fateful day, Linda Lou Young was visiting her friend, who happened to be Sonny's sister. Sonny opened the front door and the two have been inseparable since. The two were wed on January 20, 1963. Together, Sonny and Linda raised three children, loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and traveled whenever possible.
Sonny was a true family man and would do anything for them. He could often be found making furniture, fishing, camping and listening to old county gospel music. In his free time, Sonny enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and attended the "Family Breakfast Club" every Friday morning.
Sonny worked for various company over the years and retired as an over the road driver for the Local Teamsters.
Sonny will be missed by his wife, Linda of Marion; children, Kimberly (Larry) Shipman of Marion, Jerry (Shannon) Smith of Marion, and Gina (Jason) Williams of Caledonia; four legged fur baby, Annie; sisters, Connie (Don) Franklin, Becki Gruber, and Bonnie Ricks; grandchildren, Lauren Jordan, Staff Sargent Devin White USAF, Jessie (Steven) Harbolt, Petty Officer Austin Smith Navy, Sierra Collins, Sarah Ruthanne Smith, Jarrod Smith, Toni Carbetta, Mary Carbetta, Carlo Carbetta, Jacob Williams, Jakeiska Williams, Jada Williams, Janae Williams, and Jacob White; and great-grandchildren, Thomas and Cheyenne Jordan, Hailee White, Lydia, Mitchell, and Alex Harbolt, and Solaire Williams.
Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel (360 E. Center St.) Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2 until 4 pm. A funeral service will be held 10 am Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Alan Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.
