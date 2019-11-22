|
Willard Lee Carwile
Born July 24, 1932, the 2nd of eight children to Earl Armstrong Carwile and Mildred (Howser) of Marion, OH, passed away on November 11, 2019, at the age of 87. A graduate of Harding High School, Class of 1950, He met and married Marilyn (Turner) in 1955. This Dec would have been 64 years together.
In 1961 he moved to California with 2 children in tow, Douglas and Lisa, where he began a long career with Western Gear in 1962 that spanned 36 years as one of their valued employees. It was during this time the couple had their third child, Laura, to round the family out.
Early on, he enjoyed bowling with the Wester Gear league during the week. Sundays were his days for Trap shooting, horse racing, and the occasional family outing. He was the chauffer for the family's cross country vacations to visit the extended family in the east. Horse races and lottery scratchers became his easy chair routine later in life.
As a devoted Husband, Father, Grand Father, and friend, he will be remembered by many for always being involved with his family, whether it was building chicken coops, dog houses, and rabbit pens for the pets, park activities - Pop Warner football, basketball, baseball, dance and music lessons, bocce ball, horseshoes , streetball and bike riding in the park. He will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn in February, and siblings Jim and Ruth. His brother Robert passed away the day after 'Woodie'. He is also survived by siblings; Donald, Gloria, Edie and Richard, Son; Douglas (wife Geraldine), Daughters; Lisa and Laura, Grand Children; Amber (Chris), Cheryl, Steffany(Justin), Melissa, Veronica, Zachary, Jared and Woodie, Great Grand Children; Kaitlynn, Andon, Spencer, Logan, Wesley and Braxton, and many other nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Rose Hills in Whittier, CA on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 3 PM.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, 2019