William B. Imbody
Marion - William B. Imbody, 60 of Marion, Ohio Passed away on August 24, 2019, Born June 18, 1959, to Wilson D. and Frances J. Imbody. Together they had 7 children, Jame E. ( Peggy) Imbody, Dorothy L, (Ronnie) Tackett, Mary E. (Rob) Berridge, John P (Dawn Burdine) Imbody all of Marion, Ohio, Laura G. (Mark) Reed of Clarksville, Texas. Step-daughter Ihesha (John). Packer and Papaw's Special Boys Arik, Cole and Reid Packer of Wadsworth, Ohio.
Preceeded in Death, Parents Wilson and Frances Imbody, Rosalie A. (Myron) Park, and Fiance Renee Perry.
Bill was a member of the American Legion Post 368, and the Sons of the American Legion.
He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews, and His special extended Family and friends.
Bill was a friend to many people, never knew a stranger and would do anything for anyone that ask.
Bill requested no formal services be observed, but, wanted a celebration of life.
This will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, Starting at 1:00 PM at his nephew's home at 4223 Centerville Green Camp Road, Prospect, Ohio 43342.
Anyone attending please bring a dish. Meat and other dishes will be provided. We also ask that you bring your best funniest story to share.
In Lieu of flowers you may make a donation of your choice in Bill's name.
We want to thank all of our special family and friends for the out pouring of love and support.
Burial will be at a later date.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 29, 2019