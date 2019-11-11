Services
Edwards Funeral Service-Hughes Allen Chapel
318 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Marion, OH 43302
(740) 387-1188
William James Burt, 75, passed away on Friday November 08, 2019 at Riverside. He was born on October 08, 1944 in Brooklyn, WV to the late Thomas and Mary Burt. William was a proud member of the US Airforce from 1963- 1967. He is survived by his children; James Burt and Margo (Jason) Tackett; brothers Alex (Brenda) Burt, John (Carol) Burt; and granddaughter Brittany (James Thew) Tackett. Preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Burt and parents Thomas and Mary Burt. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday November 15, 2019 starting at 11 A.M. at Oak Knoll Baptist Chapel 1007 Van Atta Ave., Marion, OH, 43302. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Funeral Service.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
