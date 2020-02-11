|
Bill Groll of Waldo passed away on Sunday morning Feb. 9th. surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Marion on April 1, 1931, to Roscoe and Iva Groll of Waldo.
He married Shirley Ault on November 20th, 1957 and together they celebrated 62 years of marriage. She survives in Waldo.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in Japan 1951 to 1953.
He worked on the Erie, then Con Rail railroad, retiring after 30 years of service. He also owned two service stations in Waldo prior to the railroad and they also owned a Dairy Bar in Attica while he was employed on the railroad.
Bill leaves behind a sister, Joan Groll of Waldo. He will be dearly missed by his wife Shirley, and three children, Susie (Richard) Krummenacker and Mary Groll of DeLand, Florida and William G. (Carol) Groll of Galion. He also leaves behind 6 Grandchildren, Ashley Ciola, Kelley (Ben) Young, Michelle (Trey) Hannah and Douglas (Carol) Richards of Florida and William E. Groll (Stacie) & Brittany (Brad VanDerKooi) Groll of Galion. Also surviving are 7 great-grandchildren in Florida (Dylin & Tony Minor, Hunter Young, Aurora Windham, Finn & Huckleberry Hannah & Christopher Richards) and 3 great-grandchildren in Galion (Ava, Brinley & Eme Groll with Bronson Groll due in June). Also surviving are 4 brother-in-laws and 5 sister-in-laws.
He was a lifelong member of Peace Community Church of Christ and he had many favorite hymns.
He studied at the Hartford Connecticut Cooking School when he was discharged from the Army.
He was a longtime council member for the Village of Waldo and worked the election polls for many years. He was member of Marion Moose Club, American Legion Post 605, Marion Senior Center and Garden Club.
Bill truly enjoyed playing cards especially bridge, euchre, pinnacle and any other card game, he was famous for 3-No trump. He enjoyed working in his garden and everyone around Waldo will miss his "garden stand." In short Bill was always busy. Thank you for letting us toot his horn. He really was an awesome guy.
A service celebrating his life will be held on Friday Feb. 14th. at Peace Community United Church of Christ at 11:00 a.m. with burial to take place later.
Memorials may be made to Peace Community United Church, American Legion Post 605 in Waldo or the Fort Morrow Fire Dept. Affordable Cremation & Funeral Services of Ohio were entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020