Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio
1701 Marion Williamsport Rd.East
Marion, OH 43302
(740) 914-4617
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Seventh Day Adventist Church
540 Windsor Street
Marion, OH
William "Dennis" Cook


1955 - 2019
William "Dennis" Cook Obituary
William "Dennis" Cook

Marion - William "Dennis" Cook age 63, of Marion, passed away on Friday May 24, 2019 at Marion General Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Dennis was born on July 24, 1955. Throughout his life he worked in the grocery industry. Dennis was member of the Marion Moose lodge #889 where he enjoyed sitting with family and friends and playing Queen of Hearts. Dennis loved hunting. He shot a black bear in Canada and had a rug made out of it. He was an avid fisherman who was always talking about the perfect day to drop a line in the water. He would stay out all night, fishing the entire time.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Marilyn Cook and brother Craig Cook. Dennis is survived by his loving wife Donna "Tiny" (Gruber) Cook, and from a previous marriage daughters Casey Cook and Jennifer (Matt) Reasoner, grandchildren Dominic Cortez, Selena Cortez and Jacob Reasoner, and beloved step-children Toy (Scott) Lewis, Jeana Johnson and James "Bud" (Tracy) Johnson. Also survived by his siblings Gary, Linda and Connie.

Family would like to give a special thank you for the exceptional care he received at Marion General Hospital.

The family will hold a memorial service in Dennis' honor on Friday May 31, 2019 from 5:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Seventh Day Adventist Church 540 Windsor Street Marion, Ohio.

To send a condolence or share a memory please visit www.cremationservicesofohio.com.

Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio has been entrusted to serve the Cook family.
Published in the Marion Star on May 30, 2019
