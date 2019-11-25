|
William D. "Bill" Reames
Marion - William D. "Bill" Reames, age 66, of Marion, died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Marion General Hospital following a brief illness.
On April 3, 1953, Bill was born in Ohio, the younger of two children of the late Donald Thomas and Mary Marie (Mills) Reames.
For over thirty years, Bill worked as a forger, first at the Eaton Corporation which would become the Cypress Company. He retired when the shop closed in 2008.
While eating at Denny's in Marion, Bill fell for his waitress, Victoria "Vickie" Keller. They were married on April 7, 2006, and have been by each other's side every day since.
Bill enjoyed spending time at home, working in his yard, and socializing with his neighbors. He also cherished every moment with Vickie and his family.
Bill was a good hearted man, who would do whatever he could to help his family and friends.
He will be missed by his beloved wife, Vickie Reames of Marion; two children: Kimberly Blevins and William "Billy" Reames Jr.; three step children: Joseph and Frank Schofield, and James Keller; multiple grandchildren; one great-grandson; a sister, Barbara (Gary) Drake; and three nephews and two nieces.
His family will greet friends from 11 am - 1 pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1725 Marion-Edison Rd., Marion, to share stories of Bill's life.
Memorial contributions may be made to his family to help with unexpected expenses.
Memorial contributions may be made to his family to help with unexpected expenses.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019