William Dale
Markley - William Dale Markley, 78, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born December 5, 1940 in Marion, Ohio son of the late John D. and Violet Mae Crawford Markley. On October 2, 1980 he was united in marriage to Loretta Jo Hodges Markley who preceded him in death on October 17, 2018. Surviving are five sons, Allen Bill and wife Coralee of Lucasville, Ohio, Michael Lee Edward Markley and wife Vonnie of Marion, Ohio, Jeffery Ransom Markley and wife Marnie of Mechanicsville, Maryland, Richard William Markley and wife Tina of New Bloomington, Ohio, and Donald Eugene Markley and wife Michelle of Las Vegas, Nevada; three daughters, Donna McClain and husband Michael of Villa Hill, Kentucky, Elizabeth Ward and fiancée Jeff Looney of Piketon, Ohio and Lynn Williams and husband Bryan of Grayson, Kentucky; 33 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and two brothers, Leroy Markley and Toby Markley both of Marion, Ohio.
William was a U.S. Navy Veteran.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Jason Boothe officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly with military honors provided by American Legion Merritt Post #172. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in the Marion Star on May 14, 2019