William "Bill" E. Chiles
MARION - William "Bill" E. Chiles, age 76 of Marion, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
Bill was born in Marion on October 8, 1943. He grew up in Marion and was a jack of all trades. He worked for Marion Power Shovel and also worked as a welder; he did heating and cooling as well and if there was something he didn't know he would learn how to do it. He was eager to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. The outdoors was Bill's happy place. Taking long walks, bike rides or car rides to look at wildlife gave him great joy. He also enjoyed spending time fishing and once again just admiring the beauty of nature. He adored his family and spoiled his only daughter.
On January 10, 1979 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Gena Lynn Tolley, who survives; also surviving is his daughter, Sara (Jim) Beaver; grandchildren: Brittany and Bryan Beaver; brother, Gary Chiles; best friends, Conrad and Belinda Floridia and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
Visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Saturday at the funeral home at 10AM; burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Chiles family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com