Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
210 High St.
LaRue, OH 43332
740-499-3232
More Obituaries for William Gracely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Gracely

William E. Gracely Obituary
William E. Gracely

New Bloomington - William E. Gracely, 81, of New Bloomington, died peacefully Sunday evening December 1, 2019 at Kingston Residence in Marion.

He was born December 18, 1937 in New Bloomington to the late Paul and Jennie Irene (Montgomery) Gracely. He was also preceded in death by his oldest son, Bill Gracely.

William was a 1955 graduate of the New Bloomington High School. Farming was in his blood; he started his career at age 13 and continued on his whole life. He was proud to be part of a true farm family, having worked with his grandpa, father and now his sons and grandsons. William also enjoyed "coffee club" with his friends, Al's Country Market, Coonie's and The Plaza Inn on Sundays were his favorite stops. He was also known to enjoy Fox News on a regular basis.

Surviving is his wife, Nancy (Ullmer) Gracely, they were married October 7, 1956 at the New Bloomington United Methodist Church, their children: Bob (Nancy) Gracely, Marion, Lee (Jill) Gracely, New Bloomington and Jennie (Brent) Rinnert, New Bloomington

Daughter-in-law, Julie Gracely, Indian Lake

Grandchildren: Will (Caitlin) Gracely, Liz (Jared) Althouse, Britnie (Jake) Weaver, Derek Rinnert, Drew Rinnert, Paul Gracely, Teylor Gracely, Matthew (Kelsey) Tyree and Jesse (Rachel) Tyree

Great grandchildren: Mila, Liam, Luke, Charlie, Kynslee, Sage, Bowen, Sydney and Barrett

Sister: Sarah Jane Wood, Marion

Funeral services will be held Thursday December 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor Kathy Herr will officiate, burial will follow in the Frame (Meeker) Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 3 to 7 pm at the funeral home in LaRue

Memorial gifts may be made to the New Bloomington United Methodist Church at 2540 Agosta Meeker Road North, New Bloomington, OH 43341, or the Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr #170, Columbus, OH 43231

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
