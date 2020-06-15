William E. "Bill" Simmons
Marion - William E. "Bill" Simmons, age 73, of Marion, was reunited with his family who had gone before him on Saturday, June 13, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
On January 7, 1947, Bill was born in Marion, Ohio, the oldest of three children of the late Robert W.E. and Dorothy D. (Foos) Simmons. He graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1965, where he was a member of the marching band and the Stardusters.
Shortly following graduation, Bill enlisted to serve in the U.S. Navy, a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served for four years active duty in aviation support, helping in many including training helicopter pilots, and also served two years in the reserves.
In 1968, while in the Navy stationed at Quonset Point Naval Station, Bill met his bride to be, Mary Ann McKenna. Three days after he was discharged from active duty service, they were married on June 27, 1970. They have cherished their nearly fifty years of marriage together.
In September of 1970, Bill began furthering his education at the University of Rhode Island, where he earned his BBA in business administration. Later, he earned his MBA in business administration from the University of Miami.
Bill had a forty five year career in manufacturing, working both in the Aero Space industry and the medical device industry. He also owned and operated his own dental implant company, having patents on dental implants and dental devices.
An avid animal lover, Bill and Mary Ann have saved seventy five plus cats over the past thirty years, never turning any stray away. They cared for them for their natural life in their home.
Bill was a member of St. Mary Church.
Bill will be remembered as a nice, very likable guy, and a wonderful husband and brother.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Mary Ann Simmons; two sisters: Cheryl (Jim) Antrim of CA, and Connie Roberts of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.
Including his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Lillian McKenna; and brother-in-law, Sam Roberts.
Services honoring Bill's life and service to country will be observed privately in St. Charles Church Cemetery in Blackstone, Massachusetts.
Memorial contributions may be made to Homeless to Home Animal Rescue and Cat Sanctuary, 1745 Marion-Waldo Rd, Marion, OH 43302.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve Bill's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Marion - William E. "Bill" Simmons, age 73, of Marion, was reunited with his family who had gone before him on Saturday, June 13, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
On January 7, 1947, Bill was born in Marion, Ohio, the oldest of three children of the late Robert W.E. and Dorothy D. (Foos) Simmons. He graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1965, where he was a member of the marching band and the Stardusters.
Shortly following graduation, Bill enlisted to serve in the U.S. Navy, a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served for four years active duty in aviation support, helping in many including training helicopter pilots, and also served two years in the reserves.
In 1968, while in the Navy stationed at Quonset Point Naval Station, Bill met his bride to be, Mary Ann McKenna. Three days after he was discharged from active duty service, they were married on June 27, 1970. They have cherished their nearly fifty years of marriage together.
In September of 1970, Bill began furthering his education at the University of Rhode Island, where he earned his BBA in business administration. Later, he earned his MBA in business administration from the University of Miami.
Bill had a forty five year career in manufacturing, working both in the Aero Space industry and the medical device industry. He also owned and operated his own dental implant company, having patents on dental implants and dental devices.
An avid animal lover, Bill and Mary Ann have saved seventy five plus cats over the past thirty years, never turning any stray away. They cared for them for their natural life in their home.
Bill was a member of St. Mary Church.
Bill will be remembered as a nice, very likable guy, and a wonderful husband and brother.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Mary Ann Simmons; two sisters: Cheryl (Jim) Antrim of CA, and Connie Roberts of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.
Including his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Lillian McKenna; and brother-in-law, Sam Roberts.
Services honoring Bill's life and service to country will be observed privately in St. Charles Church Cemetery in Blackstone, Massachusetts.
Memorial contributions may be made to Homeless to Home Animal Rescue and Cat Sanctuary, 1745 Marion-Waldo Rd, Marion, OH 43302.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve Bill's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.