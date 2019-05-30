|
|
Dr. William F. Douce, DO
Berrien Springs, MI. - William (Bill) F. Douce, DO, died February 27th at the age of 96, in Columbia, MO, surrounded by family.
Bill was born to R. Earl and Elva Douce, March 12, 1922, in Martel, Ohio. He graduated from Martel High School in 1940, and served in the US Army as a surgical technician during World War II. After leaving the Army in 1946, he went to Asbury College and graduated Pre-Med. He married Ilene E. Mosher on June 3rd, 1949.
After finishing Medical school, Bill and Ilene joined One Mission Society, and went to Ecuador as medical missionaries. Dr. Bill was the first North American doctor to receive an Ecuadorian Medical License. Together they served as missionaries for over 40 years.
Bill will be remembered for serving others in Jesus' name. He was forever young at heart, enjoying adventures, gardening, garage sales, oil painting, doing everything from cutting peoples hair, fixing plumbing and electrical problems, to collecting butterflies, and stamps.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Lowell Douce, his daughter Mary, and husband, Ron Duryea, and his great-grandson, Ronan Duryea.
Bill is survived by his wife Ilene, daughters, Grace and Tim Cherri, Janet and Ken Wunderlich, sons, Philip and Debbie Douce, Charles and Daisy Douce, 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, and brother, Everett and Frances Douce.
MEMORIAL SERVICE:
Monday, June 3rd, 2019
10:00 am at the Martel United Methodist Church, Martel, Ohio.
11:30 am graveside service with military honors, at the Caledonia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to:
Casa Gabriel, ministry for street boys:
www.onecollective.give
or
Dr. William F. Douce, Saraguro Scholarship Fund: www.onemissionsociety.org/give/Saraguro-scholarships
Published in the Marion Star on May 30, 2019