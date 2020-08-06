William G. "Bill" Cones
Marion - William G. "Bill" Cones, age 83, of Marion, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Marion General Hospital with his loving family by his side following a extended illness.
On February 11, 1937, Bill was born in Columbus, Ohio, the older of two sons of the late Robert B. Cones and Katherine (Wilson) Cones Moyer. He graduated from Bexley High School in the class of 1955.
During grade school, Bill met his future bride, Joan Planson, and their flirting dates back to the fourth grade. They finished school as high school sweethearts and were married on September 6, 1958. They shared sixty one wonderful years of marriage and lovingly raised two sons: Robert and Douglas.
After high school, Bill enlisted to serve in the US Army Reserves, to be ready to help his beloved country if he was needed.
Bill was furthering his education at Ohio University and then at The Ohio State University, when his father died suddenly on May 17, 1958, and he left college to take over the family business, Cones Lumber Company, in Columbus. He later worked as a manager of the lumber yard and hardware store for PK Lumber, transferring to their Marion location in 1970. After thirty plus years at PK Lumber, he wanted to stay busy and worked as an insurance agent and district sales manager for Farmers Insurance, a sales ad rep for the Marion Star, and a golf coach at Ohio State University in Marion.
Very faithful, Bill was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Marion, where he had served as a deacon. He also was a member of the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Marion, Marion Noon Kiwanis, Long Term Care Ombudsman, and he volunteered for the Relay for Life of Marion County. He also was a huge Ohio State Buckeye fan, and a proud member of the Marion OSU Alumni Association.
Working around the lumber yard for much of his life, Bill learned to become a very skilled craftsman himself. He built everything from patios and coffee tables to fish tank stands. He also was his family and friends first call if they needed any home improvement project done.
An avid golfer, Bill went golfing every chance he could, often going to the Whetstone Golf Course. He especially enjoyed sharing his love for golf with his grandchildren, teaching the love, play and respect the game. He also had a huge heart for animals, having many canine companions over the years including his special pup, Sophie. All the neighborhood dogs loved him too, since he always had dog treats in his pockets.
Bill and Joan loved traveling together, with their favorite destinations being Aruba and Las Vegas.
Always joking around, Bill had a very witty sense of humor that always kept you on your toes. He also had a funny saying for every occasion in life, which he always loved to share with you.
Most important of all to Bill was his family. He was a deeply devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joan Cones; two sons: Rob (Jane) Cones, and Doug (Maureen) Cones; seven grandchildren: Jaron (Heather) Cones, Kelsey (fiancé Scott) Cones, Logan (fiancé Melinda) Cones, Bethany Cones, Josh (Aubrey) Cones, Chris Cones, and Seth Cones; a brother, Bob Cones; and several nieces and nephews.
Including his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his step father, Frank Moyer; and sister-in-law, Barbara Cones.
His family will greet friends from 2-4 pm on Sunday, August 9, 2020, inside the pavilion at McKinley Park, 1000 McKinley Park Blvd., Marion (beside Marion General Hospital). Services honoring his life will follow there at 4 pm with Rev. Rob Howard officiating. Burial with military honors will take place at a later date in Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 143 S Prospect St, Marion, OH 43302, or to the Marion Community Foundation, 504 S State St, Marion, OH 43302 (or online at www.MarionCommunityFoundation.org
), to support the Bill & Joan Cones Scholarship Fund.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Bill's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
