William Hamby
Marion - William R. Hamby, age 73, of Marion, Ohio passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
Bill was born June 15, 1947 to the late Lonnie and Marie Hamby at Red Jacket, WV. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by brothers: Lonnie, Arnold, and Donald Hamby; sisters Lois Justice and Kimberly Gooslin; father-in-law Jessie Smith, mother-in-law Elvia Smith, brothers-in-law Opie Smith, Dave Akers, and sister-in-law Denise Smith.
On February 11, 1967, Bill married his high school sweetheart Mary Ellen (Smith) Hamby at Sprigg, WV. They shared 53 years of marriage.
Bill began his employment career at Tecumseh Products in 1966. He remained for 18 years until the plant closed in 1984. Having graduated from Mansfield Business College with a dual degree in Accounting and Business Administration, he began working for the City of Marion as the administrator of Marion Area Transit. He later was promoted to the position of Superintendent of Streets and Sanitation. After serving the Marion residents for over twenty years, he found employment with Marion Industries from which he retired.
Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen, and two children: daughter Jessica (Craig) Young and son Billy Hamby. He had three grandsons Joshua (Katelynn Senkowski) Young, Caleb (Moriah Chau) Young and Blake Hamby. Also, a bonus daughter Tara Benson. In addition: siblings; Louise Akers, Larry Hamby, Ralph (Sue) Hamby, Jimmy (Connie) Hamby, Betty Smith, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Bill was a US Army Veteran and proudly served during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of the American Legion Post 584 and the Marion Moose Lodge 889.
Bill loved to golf and had 3 Hole in Ones. He also loved his sports. The Cleveland Browns were his favorite. He also loved the Kentucky Wildcats Basketball, Ohio State Buckeye Football, Cleveland Indian's, and Cincinnati Reds.
Bill attended Hope Family Church in Marion, OH. When he became too ill to go, he would listen to the service by Facebook.
Everyone knew that Bill's greatest achievement was his family. He especially loved his 3 grandsons. His best time was spent taking them and their friends out to eat.
Visitation will be on Thursday July 30, 2020 from 12-4 PM at Edwards Funeral Service 318 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, OH 43302. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 4 PM.
Donations can be made in the Hamby Family Name to Hope Family Church or the "Make A Wish" Foundation.
The family wishes to thank the great staff of Marion General Hospital for their exceptional care of Bill. Also, Doctors Craig Thompson and William Tabbert, Kindred Home Health, Ohio Health Network of Doctors and Nurses, the Marion Fire Department and EMTs, and the wonderful staff of Presidential Nursing Center for getting him strong enough last year to return home.
The family asks that anyone coming to the visitation to wear a clothing item that represents one of his favorite teams.
Online condolences can be made at www.EFS-hughesallen.com