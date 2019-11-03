|
William Harold "Bill" Hollaway
WALDO - William Harold "Bill" Hollaway, 95, left this Earth from Wyndmoor of Marion and went to be with Jesus on Saturday evening, November 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Lucy Frances (Brammer) and Foster William Hollaway on September 20, 1924 in Marion, Ohio.
Bill graduated in the Harding High School Class of 1942 and worked various jobs in Marion and Upper Sandusky. When he met the love of his life, Iretta Jean Stineman, after her graduation from Harding in 1948 (they had lived down the street from one another, and he claimed he remembered her riding her tricycle when they were little), they were wed at Prospect Street United Methodist Church on April 9, 1950 and spent 69 ½ years of marriage together, mostly in Waldo, Ohio, where they raised four children and were blessed with seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several surrogate grandchildren, among them Gigi, Jackson, and Grant Gooding.
Bill owned and operated Rice Hardware in Waldo, spending 38 years building the business, along with Bob, Dick, Paul, Betty, Mike, and Roy, to name a few. The motto, "We Service What We Sell," was put into action and often meant late night service calls and traveling long distances to tend to their customers.
For 41 years, Bill served as a volunteer fireman for Waldo Fire Department, which became Fort Morrow Fire Department. He and Bruce Baker were responsible for establishing the ambulance service for the town. Bill also served on village council for many years and was proud to say he had been mayor for mere minutes until he declined the position.
Bill and his family were active members of the Waldo United Methodist Church, where Bill served in many ways over the years as Sunday School teacher, trustee, church council member, senior choir director, choir member, and groundskeeper. He had a strong relationship with the Lord and made sure his children were in church on Sundays. He was also a frequent soloist, "The Lord's Prayer" and "O' Holy Night" being two favorites. His beautiful tenor voice could always be heard, and he loved singing as much as he was able until his final weeks.
Bill was also a member of the Serenaders in his younger days and then a member of the Marionaires, where he also had a barbershop quartet and graced the Marion Palace Theater stage for their big shows.
After his retirement in 1989, Bill spent his time doing his lifelong favorite activities outdoors - fishing, hunting, and gardening - and he worked for Mom Wilson's Sausage House for years.
Bill's family and all who knew him well have no doubt he is casting and reeling in hopes of catching that great walleye in the sky. We are sure he has joined the tenor section of the Heavenly Choir, taken his post operating Rice Hardware of Heaven, found the rest of his barbershop quartet and Serenader buddies, found a woods to hunt, a skating rink, and a boxing ring, and started planting his unbelievable garden. We can only imagine the reunion with family and friends he is having, particularly with his mom and dad, the sister he never met, his granddaughter, Heather, and his son-in-law, John.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ruth Florence, granddaughter Heather Faehnle, and son-in-law John Rupp.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Iretta, children Cheryl Rupp of Marion, Ruth (Jim) Faehnle of Columbus, Bill, Jr. (Marilyn) Hollaway, and Lisa Hollaway of Waldo. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Justin Rupp, Charity (Dr. Kyle) Davenport, Ryan (Emily) Faehnle, Whitney Sewald, Jared (Sarah) Robinson, and Melissa (Joe) Gregory and eight great-grandchildren, Olivia and Tyson Faehnle, Teddy and Grady Davenport, Troy and Caleb Robinson, and Madison and Joey Gareri. Many friends also share in our grief.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral will be held at Waldo United Methodist Church on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Frazee and Mike Fogle officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Waldo Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Ryan Faehnle, Justin Rupp, Jared Robinson, Troy Robinson, Jackson Gooding, and Grant Gooding.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Fort Morrow Fire Department, Waldo United Methodist Church, or Heartland Hospice of Marion and can be made in care of the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice of Marion (especially Mary Beth Roszman, who claimed Dad as her "Sunshine"), Wyndmoor of Marion, Terri Meade of 1WISH, and our guys on Fort Morrow Fire Department. An icon of Waldo, Bill will truly be missed.
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Hollaway family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019