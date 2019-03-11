William Joseph "Bill" Kelly, Jr.



Marion - William Joseph "Bill" Kelly, Jr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019 with his family by his side. Bill was 85 years old and was a longtime resident of Marion, Ohio.



Bill was born December 23, 1933 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania to the late William Joseph Sr. and Lucille "Bessie" (Snyder) Kelly. Here, he attended school graduating in 1951. Shortly after graduation, Bill entered the U.S. Navy where he proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. While enlisted, Bill served his country aboard the destroyer USS Frank Knox. Shortly after his honorable discharge in 1953, Bill met the love of his life, Elaine M. Bracken who lovingly and faithfully stood by his side since their wedding on July 2, 1955 at St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa.



Shortly after their marriage, Bill and Elaine moved to Mt. Vernon, Ohio where Bill was the Parts Manager for Dusty Roads Chevrolet. In 1966, Bill and his family moved to Marion, Ohio where he was the Parts Manager for over 30 years with Frank Bennett Chevrolet. After his retirement, he continued to work for Walston Chevrolet in Bucyrus with his son and was a loyal and dedicated employee for over 15 years at Gunder/Hall & Folk Funeral Directors.



Bill was a lifelong Catholic. Bill was extremely proud of the time he spent in the U.S. Navy and enjoyed attending U.S.S. Frank Knox Reunions and was a member of The Tin Can Sailors. Bill had a true passion for the Pittsburgh Steelers and LGB trains.



Bill will be missed deeply by his wife, Elaine; children, William "Bill" (Tammy) Kelly III of Marion and Marie A. (Vaughn) Stewart of Marion; grandchildren, Dawn M. Henderson, and Brian (Rachel) Stewart; and great-grandchildren, Jase Henderson, Isla N. Stewart and Ronan V. Stewart.



Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Home, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W Center St., Marion, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 4pm until 6 pm. A 10:30 am Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Father Ryan Schmit will officiate and entombment will follow at Marion Cemetery where military honors will be proved by the U.S. Navy.



Memorial donations may be made in Bill's honor to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Marion.



Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Bill's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary