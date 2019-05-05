|
|
William Keith "Bill" Cheney
Richwood - William Keith "Bill" Cheney, 73 of Richwood died peacefully Thursday evening, May 2, 2019 at his home.
The only child of the late Philip B. and Laura E. (Somerlot) Cheney, he was born December 14, 1945 in Marion.
A 1963 graduate of Richwood High School, he had worked at Cramer and Bugg Sohio in Richwood, Todco Door in Marion, and Columbus Bank Note in Dublin. Bill was drafted into the Marine Corps in 1965 and served his country during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of sergeant. He retired from Honda of America with 29 years of perfect attendance. He was a member of the Lions Club, earning "Lion-of-the-Year" in 1973.
On April 26, 1968 he married the former Patricia Smith in the Richwood Church of Christ, and she survives. He is also survived by two sons, Keith Cheney, Richwood; Kent (Lindsay) Cheney, Sebring; four grandchildren, Jovie Cheney, Landon Cheney, Kenedi Cheney and Tanner Cheney.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Joe Rhea officiating. Burial will follow in Claibourne Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Richwood Area Veterans. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 AM.
Memorial gifts may be made to North Union Baseball for Boys, P. O. Box 13, Richwood, OH 43344.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on May 5, 2019