|
|
William Lee Simmermon
LaRue - William Lee Simmermon, 93, of LaRue, died late Thursday evening April 23, 2020 at the Kenton Nursing and Rehab.
He was born May 24, 1926 in Greene County to the late Clement and Pauline (Rapp) Simmermon, he was also preceded in death by his first wife Jane (Smith), a granddaughter, Amanda (Simmermon) Corbin and a sister, Anita Stobbs
Bill served in the Navy during WW2 aboard the USS Metivier and the USS Rail in both theaters of operation.
Following a long career as a heavy equipment mechanic, Bill continued his passion well into retirement restoring cars, trucks, tractors and anything that needed some TLC. A former coworker said, "if you can get two pieces of metal close enough together, Bill will make it run!" In later years Bill restored Model-A Ford cars and trucks, the vehicle that connected him with his days of youth and good memories of his father. He was also an accomplished pilot, one of many things he passed down to his son, Bob.
Bill was a great family man and a friend, compassionate and caring; always a good listener, always interested in whatever you wanted to talk about. He was a man of values that reflected his devout Christian faith as displayed in his character, the love for his family and his faithful marriage of 61 years to Freda. Bill also loved his church family at Kenton Church of the Nazarene.
One of Bill and Freda's favorite hobbies was traveling to their Model A club events on a monthly basis, as well as car shows and outings.
Surviving are his wife, Freda (Morrow) Simmermon, they were married April 12, 1959 in Marietta, his children: John (Barbara) Simmermon of Marion and Robert (Diana) Simmermon of LaRue, Grandchildren: William, Cynthia, Laura, Robert and Megan, Brother: Joseph (Sharri) Mettle of Westerville, Nieces and nephews.
Public graveside services (everyone is welcome) will be held Monday April 27, 2020 at 12:30 pm at the Fairview Cemetery, near LaRue, Pastor Dave Dooley will officiate.
Due to the current health situation, there will be private family calling hours only.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a time to be decided later.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Kenton Church of the Nazarene, 113 Jacob Parrot Blvd. Kenton, Ohio 43326
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020