Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Marion - William McGuire passed away at Heartland Hospice on December 17, 2019 in Marion, Ohio at 61 years old. He was born on February 9, 1958 in Marion, Ohio to William and Betty McGuire who have preceded him in death. He is survived by Sisters, Mary (James) Espy and Peggy (Glenn P.) Darnell. William loved to go fishing and travel. His favorite place to travel was Ocean City, Maryland where he enjoyed swimming in the ocean. His pets were his children and he loved his dog Princess and his cat Duchess. He loved listening to music and whenever possible would attend rock concerts which played into his drive fast, live life to the fullest attitude. He loved Christ and attended the Caledonia Church of Christ. Visitation will be held at the funeral from 10 am to 11 am this Saturday December, 21 2019 with a graveside service to follow at the Caledonia Cemetery with words from Pastor David Braxton. Funeral arrangements handled by Boyd-Born Funeral Home in Marion, Ohio.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of William McGuire please visit our Sympathy Store at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
