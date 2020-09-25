1/
William Neuhart
1940 - 2020
William Neuhart

Marion - William K. (Bill) Neuhart, 80 passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 peacefully at his home. He was born September 23, 1940 in Barnesville, Ohio to the late Albert and Belva Neuhart. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Army and served during the Vietnam War. Once his service was complete, he returned home and moved to Marion, Ohio. That is where he met the love of his life Ellen M. (Harris) Wygle and they were united in marriage on August 29, 1969. They spent 41 years together prior to her death on September 15, 2010. Bill worked at DeLille Oxygen Company before operating his own business-Midwest Metals and Smelting. He was a member of the Lincoln Avenue Church of Christ in Bucyrus, Ohio. He is survived by 4 children-Keith (Kristin) Neuhart, Delaware, Ohio, Stephen Wygle, Dublin, Ohio, Cheryl (Duane) Starkey, Marion, Ohio and Lori (Wayne) Creasap, Marion, Ohio. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren-Scott(Samantha Olson) Graybill, Morral, Ohio, Heather (Jeremy) Olson, McKinney, TX, Corey (Kara) Myers, Marion, Ohio, Crystal (Amon) Ray, Marion, Ohio, Caleb Creasap, Marion, Ohio, Nicholas and Katie Neuhart, Delaware, Ohio. Also survived by 9 great-grandchildren-Brayden and Brenner Elliott and Owen Olson of McKinney, TX, Tristan, Samuel, Lane and Jade Ray of Marion, Ohio and Carter and Khloe Myers, Marion, Ohio. Also surviving are his brother James (Cathy) Neuhart, Caldwell, Ohio and sister Judy (Elliott) Sirota, Minneapolis, MN along with numerous nieces and nephews. Pursuant to his wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral. Graveside services for family and friends will be held at a later date. Edwards Funeral Service is handling arrangements. The family would like to thank Nurse Lori and the team from Kindred Hospice for the love and care shown to Bill. Also, a thank you to the team from Joyce's Angels for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to either Kindred Hospice of Marion or Joyce's Angels.






Published in Marion Star from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Service-Hughes Allen Chapel
318 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Marion, OH 43302
(740) 387-1188
