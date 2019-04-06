Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Clermont, FL
William Paul "Bill" Smith


1927 - 2019
William Paul "Bill" Smith Obituary
William Paul "Bill" Smith

Clermont, FL - William Paul "Bill" Smith, 91, of Clermont, Florida passed away on April 2, 2019. Bill was born October 12, 1927 in Marion to Harry and Roxie Smith. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Phyllis Bell Smith; children Michael and Melinda; sister, Sue Stoner; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Charles and Robert. Bill was a WWII Navy Veteran, retired from First Energy Corp (formerly Ohio Edison), and volunteered with numerous organizations. A memorial service will be held in Marion later this summer. Donations may be made in his name to the .
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 6, 2019
