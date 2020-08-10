1/1
William Paul Tiller Sr.
William Paul Tiller, Sr

Marion - William Paul Tiller, age 93 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Marion General Hospital.

William entered into this world on June 11, 1926 to the late Holly and Hazel (Bailey) Tiller in Clincho, VA. On August 7, 1943, he married the late Kathleen Viers in Elkton, MD.

William served our country in the United States Army during World War II. He belonged to the New Covenant Fellowship Church. William retired from Alloy Cast Steel as a grinder. He will truly be missed by family and friends.

William was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Kathleen (Bailey) Tiller; his brothers: Homer Tiller, Jesse Tiller and Joseph Tiller; and his three sisters: Elaine Burress, Mary Wicker and Lois Rice.

Those will cherish his memories included his children: Linda Tiller of Mesa, AZ, Shanann Tiller-Obenour of Marion, OH and William Paul Tiller, Jr. of Marion, OH; his brother: Marvin Tiller of Marion, OH; his seven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 593 North State Street, Marion, Ohio 43302 starting at 2 pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in William's memory to the New Covenant Fellowship Church, 224 North State Street, Marion, OH 43302. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.






Published in Marion Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
