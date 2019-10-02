Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Salem Evangelical Church
232 E. Church St.
Marion, OH
William R. "Bill" Davis


1929 - 2019
William R. "Bill" Davis Obituary
William R. "Bill" Davis

Marion - William Rowell "Bill" Davis, age 90 of Marion, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Marion Manor Nursing Home. He was born on July 24, 1929 to the late Howard Davis and Joy (Davis) Irish in Caro, Michigan.

Bill was the owner of Davis and Sons Heating for 25 years, and he later retired from TODCO after 12 years. He enjoyed gardening, storytelling, and canning food, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was heavily involved in the Drum and Bugle Corps. for several years. He was the longest standing member of the US Open Commission, and he was the Grand Marshall of the US Open parade in 1978. Bill was the type of man who could make friends with anyone, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his sons Eric (Darlene) Davis and Rob (Kathy) Davis of Marion; his sisters Caroline Jennings, Mary Hemmingway, Dorothy (Maury) Chapin, Barbara (Al) Wilson, and Evelyn (Jerry) Jones of Michigan; his grandchildren Jocelyn Pfeiffer, Dylan Davis, Sean Davis, Daniel (Laurel Welsh) Davis, and Nathan Davis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Joy, his brother John, and his sister Mildred Schenkel.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 4 pm at the Salem Evangelical Church, 232 E. Church St., Marion. A second service will be held in Bill's honor at Otisville Methodist Church in Otisville, Michigan, at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Oct. 2, 2019
