William R. "Bill" McCaulley



MARION - William R. "Bill" McCaulley, age 67 of Marion, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.



Bill was born on October 27, 1951 in California on the Travis Air Force Base to William and Joan M. (Williams) McCaulley. As the son of a career Air Force father, Bill lived many places around the country and finally settled in Marion.



Bill received his bachelor of science from Adrian College in Michigan. He served as the Executive Director for over 30 years at MARCA of Marion.



Bill was united in marriage to the love of his life, Norma Jean Pilley, on April 19, 1975. Bill and Norma just celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary with a trip to Windsor, Canada.



Bill was a remarkable force of nature. Always with a smile on his face, a story to tell, a hand to lend you or a raffle ticket to sell you. He gave willingly of himself to countless charities and organizations. He was a longtime Boy Scout leader, and an Eagle Scout himself, mentoring so many young individuals learning the value of honor, hard work and integrity. He was president of Pheasants Forever, president of the Marion bowling league, bus driver and president of the board of transportation for Marion City Schools, past president of the Pre-School Daycare Board of Epworth United Methodist Church, Secretary of Civitan International and a faithful member of Epworth United Methodist Church.



Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman, with annual trips to South Dakota, Lake Erie and many other favorite spots around the country. His English Setter hunting dogs were his pride and joy. Golf leagues, bowling leagues, a number of social clubs were all things that Bill loved to be a part of and touched the lives of countess people. He will be remembered as a jack of all trades, from painting to landscaping and so much more. But more than anything, Bill will be remembered for his zest for life, love for his family, his community and his faith.



He is survived by his devoted wife, Norma McCaulley; children: Bill E. (Beth) McCaulley and Mike (Jess) McCaulley; grandchildren: Gracie, Baylee, Averee and Josie; siblings: Ann (Jerry) Burns, John (Maureen) McCaulley and Carol King; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 East Center St., Marion from 3PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Saturday at the church at 1PM with Rev. David Hoffman officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pheasants Forever or Boy Scouts Troop #3 c/o Epworth United Methodist Church.



The Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, is honored to be serving the McCaulley family; Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 25, 2019