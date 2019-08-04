Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Prospect Street United Methodist Church
185 South Prospect Street
Marion, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Prospect Street United Methodist Church
185 South Prospect Street
Marion, OH
William W. Stump

William W. Stump Obituary
William W. Stump

Marion - William Winford Stump, age 84 of Marion, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at his residence.

Friends and family may come to honor Bill's life on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Prospect Street United Methodist Church, 185 South Prospect Street, Marion, OH 43302. A funeral service will follow starting at 1 pm at the church. Burial will follow funeral service at the Marion Cemetery with military honors by the Marion County Veterans Council. Donations may be given in Bill's memory to the Prospect Street United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 4, 2019
