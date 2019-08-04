|
|
William W. Stump
Marion - William Winford Stump, age 84 of Marion, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at his residence.
Friends and family may come to honor Bill's life on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Prospect Street United Methodist Church, 185 South Prospect Street, Marion, OH 43302. A funeral service will follow starting at 1 pm at the church. Burial will follow funeral service at the Marion Cemetery with military honors by the Marion County Veterans Council. Donations may be given in Bill's memory to the Prospect Street United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 4, 2019