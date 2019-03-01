|
William Weldon Trimmer
Marion - William W. Trimmer, age 89, of Marion passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 3:55 PM in the Marion General Hospital. He was born in Marion on February 15, 1930 to the late Francis W. and Susie Marie (Myers) Trimmer. Bill married the former Donna Jean Collins on March 12, 1954 in Marion and she preceded him in death on February 11, 2017.
Surviving are two daughters; Karen (Ron) Gillespie of Cape Cod, MA. & Cheryl (Tom) Ruth of Caledonia, OH., a brother; Nick (Esther) Trimmer of Tucson, AZ., a sister; Donna Briggs of Marion, OH., three grandchildren; Adam (Courtney) Ruth, Ryan Gillespie, & Molly Talley, seven grandchildren; Colton, Noah, JaeLee, Taeyah, Bella, Mayson, & Brenna, one great great grandson; Tucker Lee, and two half-sisters; Vi Vance of Marion, OH. & Jackie Cole of Westerville, OH. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife; Donna Jean, a sister; Norma Baldauf and two brothers; Don & Dale Trimmer.
Bill was a decorated Fire Fighter, Electrician, and Switch Operator for the Marion City Fire Department in House! for 23 years before retiring in 1983.He always spoke very highly of his experiences while being a fire fighter. Bill was always known for staying busy and being a hard worker. He loved to work with his hands, well known as a "jack of all trades 's" from a veteran of the U.S. Navy, electrician, plumber, and even fully remodeling his entire home.
He was an avid fisherman during Donna and his retirement on Lake Erie in the spring and summer and Lake Okeechobee in Florida during the colder winter months. He loved spending time on the water with friends, family and even his dogs in the earlier years.
For everyone who knew Bill, he always rooted for the opposing team to most everyone else in Ohio and the least liked driver in racing, just to be an ornery thorn in the side. Bill's sense of humor made him light up and attracted any stranger to him even while rooting for that team up north. Bill was always known for helping his friends and family. If ever someone needed help, Bill was your man. When his sweet Donna Jean fell ill, he cared for her to the very end. Bill was stubborn yet determined to continue life doing what he loved, fishing on his boat, to the very end. Bill will be dearly missed by all his beloved family and friends.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, in the Boyd-Born Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Rev. Nathan McBeth will conduct a memorial service at 1:00 PM Monday following visitation. A private family burial will take place in the Waldo Cemetery at a later date. Contributions in Bill's name may be made to Ohio Health Hospice, , or to the Alzheimer's Disease Association.
The Trimmer Family would like to express a "heart-felt thanks" to Dr. Gibson, the entire 4th floor & ICU nursing staff, and Ohio Health Hospice for their exceptional care
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019