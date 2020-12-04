Willie E. HillMarion - Willie E. Hill, 77 of Marion, gained his heavenly wings on December 2, 2020 . He was born February 21, 1943 in Magoffin County, KY to the late James A. and Virginia A. (Helton) Gibbs.Willie moved to Marion as a young adult to work at Tecumseh Products, where he worked his way to a Foreman. Once in Marion, he met and married his wife, Darlene in 1976. Together they have shared 44 years.Anyone who knew Willie knew he had an impeccable work ethic. Whether he was working the line at Tecumseh, selling cars at Bennett Chevrolet, or covering a shift at their own business, Total Image Tanning, he believed in doing your very best and always giving 110% of himself. In all of his years of work, he rarely missed a shift and was never late.Upon his retirement, Willie could not be idle. He began working as a security guard at the Marion Industrial Center, until he was unable to continue. Willie was an honorable man and had a soft spot for kids whether they are his grandchildren, great grandkids, or the many kids his wife cared for over the years. He was affectionately known as "pap" to all of them, including those who visited frequently, like Daejia and Ciara Strait.Willie was a true family man, and always put his family first. When Willie was not working, he could either be found traveling to the many sporting events watching his son play sports, bowling in a tournament, or detailing his car. Willie could not stand a dirty car. Willie took great pride in his yard. If he wasn't relaxing on the back porch, with a cup of coffee and a cigarette and talking to neighbors, he could be found mowing the yard without a shirt. He would take all of the grandkids and daycare kids and drive them around the yard on his John Deere "tractor".Willie was a man of great character, and is preceded in death by his parents, who taught him to be the man he is because of the wonderful examples they set for him. His in laws Junior and Sylvia Dyer, two sister in laws, Delphine (Dyer) Little and Betty (Foos) Gibbs, a brother in law Gene Rigby, and a nephew Micheal Joe Dyer.He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Darlene of Marion; two sons Billy (Bethany) Hill of Marion and Kelly Justice of Columbus; niece, who was like a daughter, Heather (Phillip) Stiger of Marion; grandchildren Hailee Hill-Fox (Charlie Griffaw), Hannah (Paul) Daily, all of Marion. Great grandchildren, Cambrie and Axton Fox. Piper, Presley, and Paul Nash Daily, all of Marion, and great nieces Alexis and Parker Stiger, also of Marion.Willie was a great example for his 9 brothers and sisters, and was and helpful to each of them. He will live on in the hearts of his 2 brothers and 7 sisters: James A. (Reba) Gibbs Jr., John Gibbs, Tillie Gibbs, Phoebe (Neil) Raymond, Eliza (Greg) Tolle, and Edna Rigby, all of Marion. Alice (Tom) James of Richwood, Ohio. Arminta Wheeler of Salyersville, Kentucky, and Vernie (Rick) Fletcher of Royalton, Kentucky. In addition, Willie touched the lives of many, including, hi 12 nieces and nephews, and 8 great nieces and nephews.It is safe to say, that heaven is a much better place since he arrived, and that there is an emptiness felt here on earth.His family will greet friends and family Monday December 7th from 5-8 pm, at the Richland Road Church of Christ n Marion. The funeral service, will also take place at the church, Tuesday December 8th, 2020 at 11:00 am, Reverend Russell Howard officiating. Burial will take place immediately after in Marion Cemetery.The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the many friends and family that have helped in various ways throughout this journey, especially neighbors Adam Simmons and Terry Hayes, the nurses and aides of Heartland Hospice, and especially granddaughter Hannah for her assistance with his care.Due to the Covid pandemic, the family requests that all attendees wear a mask.