Marion - Wilma Jane (Brown) Dawson, age 79, of Marion, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Wilma was born in Jackson, Ohio on July 30, 1939 to the late Vern Erwin and Electa (Folden) Brown. Wilma attended Oak Hill High School where she graduated Valedictorian of her class.



Wilma moved to Marion in the mid-1960's when her former husband, Larry Dawson found work at Tecumseh. While in Marion, Wilma worked at various companies and retired as a book keeper for Epworth United Methodist Church.



Wilma was a kind and loving woman always sacrificing her own needs for others, especially her daughter, Lori. Lori was Wilma's pride and joy and was always at her side guiding and loving her. Wilma's caring personality coupled with her love of her parents aided her in taking care of her parents when they were elderly. After her mother passed, Wilma asked her father to move to Marion so she could tend to his needs.



Wilma had a fun side always making the best of any situation. She loved to pick on her family, especially her son-in-law, Bryan, as well as her grandchildren. This was her way of showing she truly cared. Throughout her life, Wilma enjoyed crafts, including sewing, crocheting and ceramics. She was involved with the Red Hat Society, Modern Woodman of America, and the quilting group at Epworth.



As a woman of faith, Wilma was a long time member of Epworth United Methodist Church.



Left to cherish Wilma's memory is daughter, Lori (Bryan) Hensel of Morral, grandchildren, Sutton (Tyler) Haile, Trent (Shelby) Hensel and Alexis "Lexi" Hensel, great-grandchild, Liam Haile and the soon to be, Kohen Haile.



Visitation will be held at Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 East Center St., Marion, on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4 until 6 pm. A 6 pm funeral honoring Wilma will be held at the church with Rev. David Hoffman officiating. Burial will take place at 1:30 on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Hill Cemetery, in Oak Hill, Ohio. Family will receive friends on Saturday at Thurman United Methodist Church, 554 OH-279, Oak Hill, OH from 12:30 until 1:30.



Donations in Wilma's honor may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 East Center St., Marion.



Donations in Wilma's honor may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 East Center St., Marion.