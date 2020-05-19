|
|
Wilson W. Mowery
Marion - Wilson W. Mowery, 92, of Marion, went peacefully home to be with the Lord Monday May 18, 2020 at the Primrose Retirement Community in Marion.
He was born in Toledo September 5, 1927 to the late W.S. and Ruth (Wilson) Mowery. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Margurite Hanahan, Naomi Forrest and Joseph Mowery.
On October 30, 1944 in Richwood, Wilson married Betty Kyle, and she passed away December 17, 2018. Surviving are their children; Mike (Carolyn) Mowery of Ocala, FL, Bill (Andrea) Mowery of Canton, Mary Jo (Lester) Grose and Marsha (Larry) Helton, both of Marion. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, many great-great grandchildren, and sisters Esther Anderson and Anita Davis, both of Richwood.
Wilson lived in Warsaw for many years and moved to Richwood as a teenager. In 1984, he and Betty moved to Florida and were there until 2013 when they moved back to Ohio and settled in Marion.
Always a hard worker throughout his life, Wilson was milking cows and cleaning stalls as a youngster. By the age of 12, he was helping to make maple syrup. As a teenager, he ran a baler and worked at a bulk gas station where he took gas to farmers before he went to school. His next jobs included working for an auctioneer, selling tires in an auto store, and helping in a funeral home. All of this by the age of 22.
At 22, Wilson became a mail carrier in Richwood and then on a rural route until he retired from the Postal Service after 33 years. Also, a skilled carpenter, he built several houses in the Richwood area, including Tawa Estates. Wilson was a member of the Mt. Carmel Lodge #303 F & AM and was a former Patron of the OES #42.
After retiring to Florida, Wilson used his skills for a spa company where he built decks around pools and hot tubs. He also designed and made egrets from PVC piping and sold these at craft shows.
Due to current health concerns, services will be held at a later date.
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family
Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood Civic Center at 235 Grove St. Richwood, OH 43344, or to Kindred Hospice at 1199 Delaware Ave. Suite 102A Marion, OH, 43302.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from May 19 to May 20, 2020