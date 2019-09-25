|
|
Woodrow A. Tharp
Mount Vernon - Woodrow A. Tharp age 81 of Mount Vernon, Ohio formerly of Marion, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Knox Community Hospital.
He was born June 10, 1938 in Marion, Ohio to the late Andrew and Marguerite (Beery) Tharp.
On April 2, 1967 he married Linda M. (Fish) Tharp.
Woodrow was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1961-1963. He was formerly employed at Marion Power Shovel and retired from U.S. Post Office in Marion, Ohio after 14 years of service. In his spare time he loved spending time with his family and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Tharp of Mount Vernon, OH., his children, Angela (James) Cox of South Carolina, Tamara (Jeff) Brewer of Marion, OH., Jill (Michael) Hunter of Mount Vernon, OH., Timothy (Jeralyn) Tharp of Brookville, OH., nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Woodrow was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Kenneth, Jerry and William Tharp.
Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St. Marion, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Charles Reed officiating. Burial will be at Marion Cemetery with Military Honors performed by Marion County Veterans Council.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 25, 2019