Services
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-4242
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH 44833
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH 44833
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Woodrow Crock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Woodrow D. Crock


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Woodrow D. Crock Obituary
Woodrow D. Crock

Galion - Woodrow D. Crock, 86, of Galion passed away on September 21, 2019, at Galion Community Hospital after a battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Woodrow was born in Crawford County, Ohio on March 18, 1933, to the late Edith (Steinhilfer) Crock. He married Marilyn Joyce (Richards) Crock on December 6, 1952, and she preceded him in death on February 6, 2015.

Woodrow was a graduate from the Whetstone High School in 1952. He was a life-long farmer and did carpentry work. Woodrow enjoyed searching for and collecting antiques with his wife Marilyn.

Woodrow is survived by his sons, Glenn (Paula) Crock of Marion, Steve (Joan) Crock of Galion, Gary Crock of Galion, Dale (Kim) Crock of Galion and Mark Crock of Galion; his grandchildren, Matt Crock, Nathan Crock, Justin Crock, Josh Crock, Andy Crock and Krista Gardner; his great-grandchildren, Adeline and Miles; his brother-in-laws, Jim Richards of Findlay and Tom Richards of Bucyrus.

Friends may call on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research.

Those wishing to share a memory of Woodrow or to the Crock family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Woodrow Delano Crock.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Woodrow's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now