Zachary Taylor Beeney
1998 - 2020
Zachary Taylor Beeney

Marion - Zachary Taylor Beeney, 22, of Marion, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Grant Medical Center from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Free spirited, yet also the "quiet one," Zach was content to be at home with his family, quietly sit outside with his thoughts enjoying the outdoors or just to take a drive, especially in his first car he had purchased on his own. He also enjoyed making music to express his feelings. He loved writing and recording with his brother, Nate. He enjoyed sports, Netflix and X-box.

A 2017 graduate of Titusville High School in Florida, he went on to earn a technical degree in welding at Eastern Florida State. Having a strong work ethic, Zach took pride in his work and was proud of a job when it was done. He was currently working alongside his brother at T-Beeney Solutions.

Born July 22, 1998 in Marion, he was the son of Trevor and Becky (Bender) Beeney. His father preceded him in death along with his grandfather, Randy Bender and his aunt, Katie Henry.

He is survived by his mother, Becky Beeney; brothers, Tristan (Caitlyn) Beeney and Nate Beeney of Marion; grandparents, Joe Beeney of Marion, Sharon Beeney and Paula (Rick) Nicolosi all of Marion; great grandmother, June Bender of Marion; aunts and uncles, Mike Henry, Steve and Lori Wold, Aaron and Jen Nicolosi, Andy and Kristin Nicolosi, Kent and Julie Smith, Tom and Erika Bower, Tim and Stephanie Smith and Bryan Beeney; cousins, Caden, Carlyn, Camden, Caelen, Abriana, Sigourney, Drew, Addi, BeBe, Gabby, Brenden, AJ, Maddie, Ethan, Joe, Allie, Kate, Jess, Alex and Brady; nephew and niece, Cayden and Elli; his special friend and companion, K'La Floyd and her daughter, Kami and numerous other friends whose lives Zach touched in a meaningful way.

Friends may call from 3-8 P.M. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home, Mannasmith Chapel 621 W. Fifth St. Marysville. In keeping with current mandates, masks will be required and social distancing encouraged. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Zach's aunt, Katie Henry. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com






Published in Marion Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home-Mannasmith Chapel
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Marion Cemetery
