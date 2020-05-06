|
|
|
Bennett Alan Henry Aged 90 years, of Osgodby,
peacefully passed away
on 28th April, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Jean.
Dear dad of Mervyn, Neil
and father-in-law of Ann.
Loving grandad of Vicky and Alan, Emma and Jonny, Nicola and Sarah and a great grandad of Olivia. A good friend to many who will be sadly missed.
A service will take place at
Lincoln Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Cancer Research UK and/
or Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel,
may be sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on May 6, 2020