Alan Bennett Notice
Bennett Alan Henry Aged 90 years, of Osgodby,
peacefully passed away
on 28th April, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Jean.
Dear dad of Mervyn, Neil
and father-in-law of Ann.
Loving grandad of Vicky and Alan, Emma and Jonny, Nicola and Sarah and a great grandad of Olivia. A good friend to many who will be sadly missed.
A service will take place at
Lincoln Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Cancer Research UK and/
or Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel,
may be sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on May 6, 2020
