Farrow Alan Passed away very peacefully at
his home in Market Rasen on
15th March 2020, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband for the last 70 years to Kath, much loved father of Rozelle, Kate and the late Robert, Lorraine
and Nigel, dearest father in law, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed.
Private funeral service to be held,
a memorial Mass to be
held at a later date.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable to
Alzheimers Association may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen
Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 25, 2020