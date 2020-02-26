|
Taylor Alan Aged 88 years, of Osgodby,
passed away at The Poplars Care Home on 9th February, 2020.
Much loved husband of the late Margaret. Dearly loved dad of Sandra, Barbara, Rita, Stewart, Graham and father-in-law of Dave, Pete, Jim, Tess and Karen. Loved brother and a cherished grandad and great grandad.
A service of Celebration for his life will be held at St Andrew's Church, Kirkby on Wednesday 4th March at 12:00noon followed burial at Osgodby Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Diabetes UK may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 26, 2020