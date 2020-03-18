|
|
|
Taylor The family of the late
Alan Taylor would like to thank all who attended his funeral and for all the cards and messages of sympathy during their sad loss.
Special thanks to Dr. Nation and staff at Market Rasen Surgery, also the staff at the Poplars for their care and
support during his illness.
Thank you to Rev Marian Toyne for her comforting service and to Darren and staff at J Marshall's Funeral Directors for their professional arrangements. Thanks to Willow and Wildflower for their beautiful flowers, also to Eve and staff at Market Rasen Cricket Club
for an excellent buffet.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 18, 2020