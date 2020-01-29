Home

Thompson Alan Aged 86 years, of Ludford passed away peacefully on 12th January, 2020.
Much loved husband of the late Brenda. Loved and missed by all his
family and friends.
A service of Celebration for his life
will be held at Alford Crematorium on Wednesday 5th February at 12:00 noon Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to British Heart Foundation,
may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 29, 2020
