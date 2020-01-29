|
Thompson Alan Aged 86 years, of Ludford passed away peacefully on 12th January, 2020.
Much loved husband of the late Brenda. Loved and missed by all his
family and friends.
A service of Celebration for his life
will be held at Alford Crematorium on Wednesday 5th February at 12:00 noon Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to British Heart Foundation,
may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 29, 2020