Bennett Alf Passed away peacefully in the loving care at Nettleton Manor Nursing Home on 1st March 2020, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of the late Rita, much loved dad of Sue, Shaun and the late Caroline loving grandad of Leigh, Anyhl, Sam, Jake, George, Harry, Liam, Laura and the late Kiah, great-grandad of Crystalrose and Rubymai a dear brother and brother in law of John and May and Uncle of Matthew.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Alf will take place at St Thomas Church Market Rasen on Tuesday 17th March at 11-00am followed by burial,
family flowers only please, donations
in memory made payable to
The Stroke Association may be left at Church or sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 11, 2020