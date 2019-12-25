|
Johnson Alwyn (Of Holton cum Beckering)
Passed away suddenly at County Hospital Lincoln on 5th December 2019
aged 97 years.
Beloved husband of the late Madge, dear uncle, cousin and friend
to many who will be greatly missed.
A Service of Celebration for his life
will take place at Lincoln Crematorium on Thursday 2nd January 2020
at 2-30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory made payable to Cancer Research UK may be left
at the Crematorium or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Dec. 25, 2019