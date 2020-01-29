|
|
|
Warmoth Angela Passed away peacefully surrounded by close family on the 17th January.
Beloved wife of Paul, proud Mother of Nick, Matt and Alex. Dear friend to many, sorely missed by all.
Funeral service to be held at
Grimsby Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th February at 11.15am.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, payable to LUPUS UK can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, Unit 3, 16 High Street, Caistor, Lincolnshire, LN7 6QF
(01472 859222).
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 29, 2020