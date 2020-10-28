|
|
|
HEWITT Ann Jacqueline Passed away suddenly at her home
in Tealby on 17th October 2020,
aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter,
much loved mum of Paul and Claire,
dear mother in law of Peter,
loving gandy of Ben and Charlotte.
A private service will be held at
All Saints Church, Tealby
followed by a cremation service.
Floral tributes or donations
in memory made payable to
Great Ormond Street Hospital
may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 28, 2020