J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Archie Kerr

Archie Kerr Notice
Kerr Archie Nain Of Howsham, passed away after a short illness on 10th June 2020,
aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Liz and Amanda dearest father in law of Butch, very proud grandfather of Ben, Angus and Emily.
A private cremation service will take place on Monday 29th June.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory made payable to
Parkinson's may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on June 17, 2020
